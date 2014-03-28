MUMBAI, March 28 India's foreign exchange and debt markets, including money markets, are closed on April 1, confirmed an official at the Clearing Corporation of India Ltd (CCIL), the trading and settlement platform for these markets.

"There will be no settlement on 1st April and trading will also be closed," said the CCIL official who declined to be identified since he was not authorised to speak to the media.

Debt and currency markets usually are closed on April 1, the first day of a new fiscal year, but there was some uncertainty about whether that would be the case next week given the date coincides with the Reserve Bank of India's policy review.

The Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) system is also closed on April 1 according to the Reserve Bank of India website.

Debt and currency markets are also closed on Monday March 31 due to a public holiday. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)