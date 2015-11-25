BOJ's Kuroda: Not thinking now about how to change BOJ's policy mix
TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday he was not currently thinking about ways to change the BOJ's present policy mix.
MUMBAI Indian stocks, debt and currency markets will be closed on Wednesday for a holiday. Trading will resume on Thursday.
The Nifty ended 0.22 percent lower on Tuesday, while the Sensex fell 0.17 percent.
The rupee closed at 66.32/33 per dollar compared with its previous close of 66.47/48. The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 2 basis points to close at 7.70 percent.
(Reporting by Mumbai markets team)
NEW YORK/LONDON Gold dropped to an eight-week low on Tuesday as safe-haven demand continued to fade in the wake of Emmanuel Macron's victory in the French election and as expectations for tighter U.S. monetary policy lifted bond yields.