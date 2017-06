MUMBAI, April 5 Indian bond, currency, stock and inter-bank cash markets are closed on Thursday and Friday for local holidays. Trading resumes on Monday.

On Wednesday, the 10-year benchmark bond yield settled 5 basis points lower at 8.69 percent.

The rupee ended at 51.055/065 to the dollar, 0.71 p ercent weaker than Tuesday's close of 50.6950/7050.

The benchmark 30-share BSE index closed down 0.63 percent at 17,486.02.

The five-day call rate closed steady at 8.70/8.75 percent. (Writing by Henry Foy; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)