MUMBAI Jan 26 Indian stock, bonds, currency and commodity markets are closed on Thursday for Republic Day. Trading will resume on Friday.

On Wednesday, the main 30-share BSE index closed 81.41 points higher at 17,077.18, its highest closing level since Nov. 14, powered by gains in IT bellwether Infosys and automaker Tata Motors, selective buying amid settlement of monthly derivatives contracts also aided.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 8.32 percent from Tuesday's close of 8.35 percent on value buying after a sharp sell-off in the previous session, with traders awaiting news on the next bond buyback by the Reserve Bank of India for further direction.

The partially convertible rupee ended 50.09/10 to the dollar, little changed from Tuesday's close of 50.07/08, but stronger from the day's trough of 50.25, where traders suspect the Reserve Bank of India to have sold dollars.

Call money rate ended 9.10/9.20 percent from 8.80/8.90 percent on Tuesday as cash supply stayed tight and demand robust for two-day funds.

The benchmark five-year swap ended 3 basis point down to 7.30 percent, while the one-year rate rose 5 basis points to 8.07 percent. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)