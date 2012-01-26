MUMBAI Jan 26 Indian stock, bonds,
currency and commodity markets are closed on Thursday for
Republic Day. Trading will resume on Friday.
On Wednesday, the main 30-share BSE index closed
81.41 points higher at 17,077.18, its highest closing level
since Nov. 14, powered by gains in IT bellwether Infosys
and automaker Tata Motors, selective buying
amid settlement of monthly derivatives contracts also aided.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 8.32
percent from Tuesday's close of 8.35 percent on value buying
after a sharp sell-off in the previous session, with traders
awaiting news on the next bond buyback by the Reserve Bank of
India for further direction.
The partially convertible rupee ended 50.09/10 to
the dollar, little changed from Tuesday's close of 50.07/08, but
stronger from the day's trough of 50.25, where traders suspect
the Reserve Bank of India to have sold dollars.
Call money rate ended 9.10/9.20 percent from
8.80/8.90 percent on Tuesday as cash supply stayed tight and
demand robust for two-day funds.
The benchmark five-year swap ended 3 basis
point down to 7.30 percent, while the one-year rate
rose 5 basis points to 8.07 percent.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)