(Repeats to additional coding with no changes to text) India's domestic bond and currency markets will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday for the Diwali public holidays.

Stock markets will hold a special short trading session from 1015 to 1110 GMT on Tuesday but trading will be shut on Wednesday.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 1 basis point to 8.21 percent on Monday. The 1-year overnight index swap (OIS) rate fell 2 bps to 7.75 percent, while the 5-year OIS rate fell 1 bp to 7.14 percent.

The Indian rupee fell for a third session to end at 54.88/89 per dollar on Monday, after hitting a session low at 55.12, a level last seen on Sept. 13. It had closed at 54.75/76 on Friday. (Reporting by Mumbai markets team)