Indian shares pause after record-setting run
* Arrival of monsoon rains at southern coast supports sentiment
Dec 26 India's NSE index fell 1 percent on Monday to a seven- month low, erasing its gains for the year, on worries capital gains taxes would rise after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said market participants should contribute to nation-building.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley later clarified that the government did not plan to impose long-term capital gains tax, but it was not enough to prevent selling on Monday.
The broader NSE index ended 0.97 percent lower at 7,908.25 after earlier hitting its lowest since May 25. The index is now down about 0.5 percent for the year.
The BSE index closed down 0.9 percent at 25,807.10 after falling as much as 1.1 percent to its lowest in over a month.
For midday report see (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Arrival of monsoon rains at southern coast supports sentiment
** Jubilant Foodworks shares fall as much as 13 pct to lowest since Dec. 29