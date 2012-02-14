(Refiles to fix headline)

MUMBAI Feb 14 Most spot deals in the Indian foreign exchange market struck on Tuesday will be settled on Friday after the state government of Maharashtra, where Mumbai is located, declared a bank holiday for Thursday for local elections, traders said.

Trades in government bonds on Wednesday, which are usually settled the next day, will also be settled on Friday, they said. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ted Kerr)