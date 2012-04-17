MUMBAI, April 17 India's bond yields fell sharply after Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee suggested there should be a reversal in the central bank's stance because of moderating inflation, cementing expectations for a repo rate cut from the central bank.

The Reserve Bank of India is due to announce its policy decision at around 11 a.m. India time, with analysts widely expecting a cut in the repo rate though some also predict an accompanying cut in the cash reserve ratio.

At 10:52 a.m., the 10-year bond yield fell as much as 11 basis points to 8.39 percent from 8.50 percent before the minister's comments. It had closed at 8.45 percent on Monday.

