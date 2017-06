MUMBAI, March 14 Indian shares rose 1 percent at the open on Wednesday, led by gains in technology stocks after upbeat U.S. economic data and benign comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve lifted sentiment.

Infosys rose 1.7 percent. Among other gainers, ICICI bank rose 2 percent and energy conglomerate Reliance Industries rose 0.7 percent

At 9:29 a.m., the benchmark 30-share BSE index was up 0.97 percent at 17,986. The 50-share NSE index rose 1 percent to 5,487.75. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)