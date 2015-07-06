MUMBAI, July 6 Indian shares and bonds fell on Monday after Greeks overwhelmingly rejected conditions of a rescue package from creditors, raising fears foreign investors would ride out the uncertainty by paring down riskier holdings in emerging markets.

The resounding 'no' vote threw the future of Greece's euro zone membership into further doubt and deepened a standoff with lenders.

The Indian rupee weakened to 63.5600/57 per dollar compared to its previous close of 63.44/45 at 0343 GMT (0913 India time).

The NSE index fell more than 1 percent, while the 10-year benchmark bond yield was up 1 basis point, after rising as much as 3 basis points earlier. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rafael Nam)