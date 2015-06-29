MUMBAI, June 29 India's shares fell nearly 2 percent on Monday and bond yields rose as Greece looked set to default on its debt repayment this week, sparking concerns about foreign selling in emerging markets.

Greece closed its banks and imposed capital controls on Sunday to check the growing strains on its crippled financial system, bringing the prospect of being forced out of the euro into plain sight.

India's NSE index fell 1.9 percent at 0915 India time (0345 GMT), while the BSE index was also down 1.9 percent.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was up 3 basis points at 7.85 percent, while the rupee was trading at 63.90 compared to its 63.64/65 close on Friday. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)