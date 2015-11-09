MUMBAI Nov 9 Indian markets fell on Monday
after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's heavy defeat in Bihar's
state elections raised concerns the government would struggle to
pass policy reforms, while stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data
also weighed.
Results on Sunday showed Modi suffered a second straight
regional election setback, raising worries about whether he
would be able to pass key reforms such as the introduction of a
goods and services tax.
Meanwhile, data on Friday showed U.S. job growth surged in
October and the unemployment rate hit a 7-1/2-year low,
increasing likelihood of a December rate hike from the U.S.
Federal Reserve.
The NSE index was down 2.1 percent in early
trading.
The Indian rupee was at a six-week low of
66.4550/4575 per dollar, compared with 65.7550/65.7650 on
Friday.
The 10-year benchmark yield was ay 7.74
percent, after testing a six-week high at 7.75 percent.
