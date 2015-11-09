MUMBAI Nov 9 Indian markets fell on Monday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's heavy defeat in Bihar's state elections raised concerns the government would struggle to pass policy reforms, while stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data also weighed.

Results on Sunday showed Modi suffered a second straight regional election setback, raising worries about whether he would be able to pass key reforms such as the introduction of a goods and services tax.

Meanwhile, data on Friday showed U.S. job growth surged in October and the unemployment rate hit a 7-1/2-year low, increasing likelihood of a December rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The NSE index was down 2.1 percent in early trading.

The Indian rupee was at a six-week low of 66.4550/4575 per dollar, compared with 65.7550/65.7650 on Friday.

The 10-year benchmark yield was ay 7.74 percent, after testing a six-week high at 7.75 percent. (Reporting by Mumbai markets team; Editing by Rafael Nam)