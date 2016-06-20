MUMBAI, June 20 India's rupee slipped
to its weakest in nearly a month, while stocks fell and bond
yields rose after central bank governor Raghuram Rajan's
surprise announcement over the weekend that he would quit after
his term ends in September.
The central bank was spotted selling dollars to curb the
fall in the local currency, three traders said.
At 0336 GMT, the rupee was trading at 67.5300/5325 to the
dollar, after hitting 67.70 to the dollar, its weakest since May
24. The currency had closed at 67.08/67.09 to the dollar on
Friday.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield was up 4
basis points to 7.54 percent. It had closed at 7.50 percent on
Friday.
The one-year OIS rate was bid at 6.71-6.73
percent while the five-year OIS rate was bid at
6.83-6.89 percent, traders said. The one-year swap closed at
6.68 percent and five-year at 6.77 percent on Friday.
The broader NSE index was down 0.67 percent.
Rajan's abrupt decision to quit came as he increasingly felt
he lacked support from his political bosses Finance Minister
Arun Jaitley and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to
friends and colleagues.
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta, Suvashree Choudhury and Swati
Bhat; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)