MUMBAI Aug 22 India bonds and rupee fell on Monday after the government said the Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Urjit Patel would be promoted to Governor, a role in which he is expected to hold the line on inflation by keeping interest rates on hold.

Patel is due to start his term on Sept. 4 after his appoinment on Saturday.

The Indian rupee fell to a near one-month low of 67.17/67.18 to the dollar, compared with its close of 67.07 per dollar on Friday.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 4 basis points to 7.14 percent. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)