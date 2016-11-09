MUMBAI Nov 9 Indian stocks dropped and the
rupee fell on Wednesday as uncertainty sparked by the country's
move to withdraw larger banknotes from circulation was
compounded by bets that Republican candidate Donald Trump was
leading in the U.S. elections.
However, bonds gained sharply on a safe-haven bid and on
hopes the unexpected move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on
Tuesday would ease inflation, opening the prospect of more rate
cuts from the central bank.
The broader NSE share index was down 4.1 percent,
while the benchmark BSE share index was down 3.9
percent as of 0400 GMT.
Meanwhile the partially convertible rupee was at
66.87 per dollar versus its previous close of 66.6150/6250, but
the benchmark 10-year bond yield dropped 11 basis
points in early trade to 6.69 percent.
