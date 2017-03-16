MUMBAI, March 16 India's broader NSE share index hit a record high while the rupee rose to its strongest level in nearly 17-months on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates as expected but signalled no pick-up in the pace of tightening.

The NSE index rose as much as 0.64 percent to a record high of 9,143 points, and was up 0.59 percent as of 0350 GMT. The benchmark BSE index was up 0.55 percent.

The partially convertible rupee hit as much as 65.2250 per dollar, its strongest since Oct. 30, 2015. It was last trading at 65.32/33 compared to its 65.71/72 close.

Meanwhile the benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 4 basis points to 6.79 percent. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)