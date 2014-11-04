A man looks at a screen across the road displaying the election results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI Stocks, bonds and currency markets will be closed on Tuesday for a holiday. Trading will resume on Wednesday.

The Sensex closed 0.02 percent lower at 27,860.38 on Monday after earlier rising as much as 0.37 percent to a record high of 27,969.82.

The Nifty closed 0.02 percent higher at 8,324.15 after earlier rising as much as 0.34 percent to a record high of 8,350.60.

The partially convertible rupee closed at 61.40/41 per dollar, almost unchanged from its Friday close of 61.3950/4050.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 2 basis points lower at 8.26 percent on Monday after touching a low of 8.22 percent, a trough touched previously on Aug. 12, 2013.

