MUMBAI India's stocks, bonds and currency markets will be closed on Thursday for a holiday. Trading will resume on Friday.

The Sensex closed 0.2 percent higher at 27,915.88 on Wednesday. Earlier, it rose as much as 0.54 percent to break above the 28,000 mark and touch a fresh record high of 28,010.39.

The Nifty gained 0.17 percent to 8,338.30. The index gained as much as 0.5 percent to hit a record high of 8,365.55 points.

The partially convertible rupee closed at 61.41/42 per dollar, largely unchanged from Monday's close of 61.40/41.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 7 basis points lower at 8.19 percent on Wednesday, its lowest level since Aug. 12, 2013.

