MUMBAI Indian stocks, bonds and currency markets will be closed on Monday for a holiday. Trading will resume on Tuesday.

The Nifty fell 2.69 percent to end at 8,296.30, while the Sensex fell 2.54 percent to 26,818.82 on Friday.

The rupee fell to 67.25/26 from its previous close of 66.6250/66.6350, while the benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 6 basis points to 6.72 percent.

