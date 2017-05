MUMBAI India's debt and currency markets are closed on Tuesday for a public holiday. Trading will resume on Wednesday. Stock market, however, is open.

On Monday, the rupee strengthened to 65.0350/0450 per dollar from its previous close of 65.4050/4150, after earlier strengthening to as much as 65.01, the strongest since October 2015.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 12 basis points to 6.71 percent.

