Oil edges down after expected climb in U.S. output
TOKYO Oil prices fell in thin trade on Tuesday after the Easter holiday break shut many markets for as long as four days and as a U.S. government report indicated rising production.
MUMBAI Indian markets will be closed from Thursday to Monday, with trading to resume on Tuesday.
The Sensex fell 0.23 percent, or 62.52 points, to end at 26,567.99 on Wednesday. The broader Nifty lost 0.24 percent, or 19.25 points, to end at 7,945.55.
The partially convertible rupee ended at 61.61/62 per dollar compared with Tuesday's close of 61.7450/7550.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 3 basis points on the day at 8.48 percent.
(Compiled by Mumbai markets team)
BEIJING A recovery in China's industrial sector, which accounts for about one-third of the economy, drove China's better-than-expected first quarter economic growth as export orders picked up and steel output hit a record.