The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is pictured next to a police van in Mumbai April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI Indian markets will be closed from Thursday to Monday, with trading to resume on Tuesday.

The Sensex fell 0.23 percent, or 62.52 points, to end at 26,567.99 on Wednesday. The broader Nifty lost 0.24 percent, or 19.25 points, to end at 7,945.55.

The partially convertible rupee ended at 61.61/62 per dollar compared with Tuesday's close of 61.7450/7550.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 3 basis points on the day at 8.48 percent.

