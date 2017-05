People look at a screen displaying India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presenting the budget, on a facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

India's stock, debt and currency markets are closed on Wednesday for the celebrations at the end of the Muslim fasting month. Trading will resume on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the Nifty fell 0.42 percent to end at 8,335.95, while Sensex dropped 0.41 percent to close at 27,166.87.

The benchmark 10-year bond fell 3 basis points to 7.39 percent, from its previous close, while the rupee ended weaker at 67.455/465 from 67.265/67.275 previously.