MUMBAI Nov 14 Indian federal bond yields
and swap rates inched higher, while the rupee trimmed gains
after slightly higher-than-expected October inflation data.
At 11:35 a.m. (0605 GMT), the most-traded new 10-year bond
yield was up 1 basis point at 8.97 percent from
before the data.
The benchmark five-year swap and the one-year
rate both inched up 1 basis point each to 7.38
percent and 8.13 percent, respectively, traders said.
The partially convertible rupee trimmed gains to
50.09/10 per dollar from 50.06 beforehand.
The main share index extended gains marginally to
be up 0.85 percent from 0.75 percent earlier.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)