MUMBAI Nov 14 Indian federal bond yields and swap rates inched higher, while the rupee trimmed gains after slightly higher-than-expected October inflation data.

At 11:35 a.m. (0605 GMT), the most-traded new 10-year bond yield was up 1 basis point at 8.97 percent from before the data.

The benchmark five-year swap and the one-year rate both inched up 1 basis point each to 7.38 percent and 8.13 percent, respectively, traders said.

The partially convertible rupee trimmed gains to 50.09/10 per dollar from 50.06 beforehand.

The main share index extended gains marginally to be up 0.85 percent from 0.75 percent earlier. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)