MUMBAI Dec 6 Indian stock, bonds and
currency markets are closed on Tuesday for a holiday. Trading
will resume on Wednesday.
On Monday, the main 30-share BSE index eased 0.25
percent to 16,805.33 points on profit-taking after last week's
best rally in nearly two-and-a-half years and on gnawing doubts
over the government's ability to usher in retail-sector reforms
amid tough political opposition.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 7
basis points at 8.58 percent, boosted by hopes the central bank
will buy back more debt after its assurance to provide adequate
liquidity.
The partially convertible rupee dropped 0.4 percent
to 51.41/42 per dollar, dragged by a choppy euro ahead of a key
regional summit this week.
Call money rate rose to 8.60/8.65 percent from Friday's
close of 8.50/8.60 percent as demand was higher at the start of
a new reporting fortnight.
The benchmark five-year swap ended up 1 basis
point at 7.16 percent, while the one-year rate
rose 3 basis points to 7.91 percent.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)