MUMBAI Dec 6 Indian stock, bonds and currency markets are closed on Tuesday for a holiday. Trading will resume on Wednesday.

On Monday, the main 30-share BSE index eased 0.25 percent to 16,805.33 points on profit-taking after last week's best rally in nearly two-and-a-half years and on gnawing doubts over the government's ability to usher in retail-sector reforms amid tough political opposition.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 7 basis points at 8.58 percent, boosted by hopes the central bank will buy back more debt after its assurance to provide adequate liquidity.

The partially convertible rupee dropped 0.4 percent to 51.41/42 per dollar, dragged by a choppy euro ahead of a key regional summit this week.

Call money rate rose to 8.60/8.65 percent from Friday's close of 8.50/8.60 percent as demand was higher at the start of a new reporting fortnight.

The benchmark five-year swap ended up 1 basis point at 7.16 percent, while the one-year rate rose 3 basis points to 7.91 percent. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)