NEW DELHI, Dec 12 Indian shares are expected to open higher on Monday, supported by Europe's moves to tackle the region's debt problem, though the market will be hampered by slowing domestic growth and weak data. Twenty-six of the 27 European Union leaders on Friday agreed to pursue stricter budget rules for the single currency area and also to have euro zone states and others provide up to 200 billion euros in bilateral loans to the International Monetary Fund to help tackle the crisis. Ambareesh Baliga, chief operating officer at brokerage Way2Wealth, said there would be resistance after an early rise as uncertainties remained about the crisis in Europe. India's industrial output likely shrank 0.5 percent in October from the same month a year ago, its first decline in over two years, hurt by a slowdown in export growth, a Reuters poll showed. Reliance Industries will be in focus after a senior official said the energy major was scouting for oil investments in the Americas as it looks to increase the stake of crude production it owns to feed its refinery. By 0250 GMT, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was trading up 1.2 percent, the Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were up 0.5 percent, indicating a higher opening for the domestic market. The 30-share BSE index closed down 1.7 percent on Friday. STOCKS TO WATCH * Essar Oil after its chief executive said the company was in talks with the Ugandan government to build an up to 7.5 million tonnes per year oil refinery. * Sun Pharmaceutical Industries after the drugmaker said it had received U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval to launch generic version of Ultram ER tablets used to treat chronic pain. * Power Grid Corp of India after its board approved investments of 6.93 billion rupees in some projects. FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Euro eerily calm after EU summit; bond sales eyed * Oil rallies with euro, equities on EU deal * Stocks gain, euro calm on EU progress * Wall St rallies on EU deal but concerns linger