NEW DELHI, Dec 12 Indian shares were little changed in choppy trading on Monday as investors grew cautious ahead of industrial output data for October that is expected to show the first monthly fall in more than two years.

Oil major Reliance Industries and lenders HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank led the losses.

At 10:55 a.m. (0525 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was down 0.03 percent at 16,207.21, with two-thirds of its components in the red.

"The mood is changing for worse," said Arun Kejriwal, strategist at research firm KRIS, adding signals from the domestic economy or overseas were not encouraging.

Last week, India sharply cut its growth forecast for the current fiscal year to between 7.25 percent and 7.75 percent from its original estimate of 9 percent.

India's industrial output likely shrank 0.5 percent in October from the same month a year ago, hurt by a slowdown in export growth, according to a Reuters poll.

The data is due around 11 a.m. (0530 GMT).

Kejriwal said solutions put forward by European leaders were unlikely to give much confidence to investors in the Indian market, as it has its own set of problems.

Energy major Reliance Industries, which has the heaviest weight in the main index, fell 0.5 percent.

State Bank of India and HDFC Bank fell 0.5 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively, while ICICI Bank lost 0.3 percent.

India's showpiece $76-billion software services sector bucked the trend after European Union leaders agreed on fresh steps to solve the region's credit crisis.

Top software exporter Tata Consultancy Services and No. 2 Infosys rose 0.2 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.

"There is some speculative buying in the IT space as last week's announcement for resolving euro zone debt crisis has boosted sentiment," said Ambareesh Baliga, chief operating officer at brokerage Way2Wealth.

Twenty-six of the 27 European Union leaders on Friday agreed to pursue stricter budget rules for the single currency area and also to have euro zone states and others provide up to 200 billion euros in bilateral loans to the International Monetary Fund to help tackle the crisis.

The 50-share NSE index fell 0.15 percent to 4,849.85 In the broader market, there were almost 1.3 losers for every gainer on a total volume of 87.2 million shares.

The MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was trading up 1.02 percent.

STOCKS ON THE MOVE

* Shares of conglomerate Emami Ltd fell 8 percent, after a fire in a private hospital it part owns in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata on Friday, killing at least 84 people.

* DB Realty Ltd. rose more than 3 percent. On Saturday it named Vinod Goenka as executive chairman and managing director, and Shahid Balwa as vice chairman and managing director from Saturday, weeks after they were granted bail on charges over telecom licences.

(Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)

