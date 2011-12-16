* Yield curve flattens due to cash crunch
* Rupee weakens on bearish growth outlook
* Stocks dive to 2-year closing low; banks, metals fall
(Updates to close)
By Saikat Chatterjee and Shamik Paul
MUMBAI, Dec 16 India's benchmark 10-year
bond yield touched a three-month low on Friday after the central
bank indicated it may start cutting interest rates, while stocks
and the rupee fell as market players were unimpressed by the
lack of new support measures.
As widely expected, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept key
interest rates on hold and said its next move was likely to be
an easing of monetary policy as risks to economic growth have
increased.
Stocks bore the brunt of investor disappointment, with the
benchmark index shedding more than 2 percent due to
selling in large-cap banks, reversing their more than 1 percent
gains prior to the policy decision.
"The RBI policy didn't offer any positive to the markets,"
said Sailav Kaji, chief technical analyst at Padmakshi
Financial.
The central bank, which had raised interest rates 13 times
since March 2010 to fight stubbornly high
inflation , said monetary policy actions are
likely to reverse the cycle, responding to the risks to growth.
That was enough for a cash-starved bond market, which was
hunting for clues on when the central bank would signal a
reversal in its tight policy stance.
"Very clearly, the next step from the RBI is likely to be a
an easing in the policy stance," said A. Prasanna, economist at
ICICI Securities, a primary dealership in Mumbai.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down
11 basis points at 8.38 percent, after hitting 8.37
percent --its lowest since end-September.
The benchmark five-year swap rate ended at
6.92 percent from Thursday's close of 7.08 percent and the
one-year rate closed at 7.72 percent from 7.80
percent previously.
This week, the RBI began pumping in more than 1 trillion
Indian rupees ($18.9 billion) a day into the market via its
liquidity window, and it said it would conduct an additional
cash injection facility on Friday, indicating that the tightness
was worsening.
Adding to the bond market's woes has been a steady rise in
the federal fiscal deficit. With less than four months remaining
before the fiscal year end, economists say 2011/12 fiscal gap
may be almost one percentage point higher than the budgeted
target of 4.6 percent of GDP.
Though the RBI said it will conduct more bond buyback
operations, or OMOs, analysts said market players would look to
take profits on any rally in debt prices.
Mohan Shenoi, treasurer at Kotak Mahindra Bank in Mumbai
said further government borrowing is a worry. "If it
is accompanied by OMOs, then the rally continues. If not, then
it can get disrupted," Shenoi said.
Shenoi expects the benchmark yield to drop to around 8.30
percent, a level last seen in late September, just before the
government unveiled its borrowing plan for the second half of
2010/11.
India will borrow 2.2 trillion rupees in the second-half of
the fiscal year that began on Oct. 1, higher than the budgeted
1.67 trillion rupees.
Concerns about the deficit and tightening liquidity have led
to a sudden flattening in the yield curve in recent days, with
spreads between 10-year debt and one-year bonds narrowing to a
tight 18 basis points (bps) on Friday, from more than 100 bps in
January.
NO HELP FOR RUPEE
Sudhakar Shanbhag, chief investment officer at Kotak
Mahindra Old Mutual Life Insurance Ltd, expects the yield curve
to steepen at the short end, once the interest rate cuts begin.
The rupee gave up most of its early gains as the RBI failed
to announce any new steps to support the ailing currency.
After the market closed on Thursday, the central bank
reduced trading limits for banks in the foreign exchange market,
making it difficult for market players to keep speculative
positions open for a long time.
It also stepped into the market to sell dollars after the
currency hit another record low.
While the steps taken by the central bank have been mostly
regulatory in nature -- largely in the form tweaking trading
positions of banks and companies -- strategists said the
economy's worsening outlook will continue to weigh on the rupee.
"We think there is a real risk that the rupee may weaken
some more in coming weeks and further regulatory measures may be
taken," said Daniel Hui, a strategist at HSBC in Hong Kong.
Rupee forwards dipped after the central bank's
policy announcement and as market players unwound bearish rupee
bets.
After jumping by more than 2 percent to 52.20 rupees per
dollar in early trade, the partially-convertible rupee
ended at 52.70/72. On Thursday it closed at 53.65 per dollar
after hitting a record low of 54.30.
($1=52.7 Indian rupees)
(Additional reporting by Aditya Phatak, Archana Narayanan and
Prashant Mehra; editing by Ted Kerr and Malini Menon)