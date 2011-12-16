* Yield curve flattens due to cash crunch

By Saikat Chatterjee and Shamik Paul

MUMBAI, Dec 16 India's benchmark 10-year bond yield touched a three-month low on Friday after the central bank indicated it may start cutting interest rates, while stocks and the rupee fell as market players were unimpressed by the lack of new support measures.

As widely expected, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept key interest rates on hold and said its next move was likely to be an easing of monetary policy as risks to economic growth have increased.

Stocks bore the brunt of investor disappointment, with the benchmark index shedding more than 2 percent due to selling in large-cap banks, reversing their more than 1 percent gains prior to the policy decision.

"The RBI policy didn't offer any positive to the markets," said Sailav Kaji, chief technical analyst at Padmakshi Financial.

The central bank, which had raised interest rates 13 times since March 2010 to fight stubbornly high inflation , said monetary policy actions are likely to reverse the cycle, responding to the risks to growth.

That was enough for a cash-starved bond market, which was hunting for clues on when the central bank would signal a reversal in its tight policy stance.

"Very clearly, the next step from the RBI is likely to be a an easing in the policy stance," said A. Prasanna, economist at ICICI Securities, a primary dealership in Mumbai.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 11 basis points at 8.38 percent, after hitting 8.37 percent --its lowest since end-September.

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended at 6.92 percent from Thursday's close of 7.08 percent and the one-year rate closed at 7.72 percent from 7.80 percent previously.

This week, the RBI began pumping in more than 1 trillion Indian rupees ($18.9 billion) a day into the market via its liquidity window, and it said it would conduct an additional cash injection facility on Friday, indicating that the tightness was worsening.

Adding to the bond market's woes has been a steady rise in the federal fiscal deficit. With less than four months remaining before the fiscal year end, economists say 2011/12 fiscal gap may be almost one percentage point higher than the budgeted target of 4.6 percent of GDP.

Though the RBI said it will conduct more bond buyback operations, or OMOs, analysts said market players would look to take profits on any rally in debt prices.

Mohan Shenoi, treasurer at Kotak Mahindra Bank in Mumbai said further government borrowing is a worry. "If it is accompanied by OMOs, then the rally continues. If not, then it can get disrupted," Shenoi said.

Shenoi expects the benchmark yield to drop to around 8.30 percent, a level last seen in late September, just before the government unveiled its borrowing plan for the second half of 2010/11.

India will borrow 2.2 trillion rupees in the second-half of the fiscal year that began on Oct. 1, higher than the budgeted 1.67 trillion rupees.

Concerns about the deficit and tightening liquidity have led to a sudden flattening in the yield curve in recent days, with spreads between 10-year debt and one-year bonds narrowing to a tight 18 basis points (bps) on Friday, from more than 100 bps in January.

NO HELP FOR RUPEE

Sudhakar Shanbhag, chief investment officer at Kotak Mahindra Old Mutual Life Insurance Ltd, expects the yield curve to steepen at the short end, once the interest rate cuts begin.

The rupee gave up most of its early gains as the RBI failed to announce any new steps to support the ailing currency.

After the market closed on Thursday, the central bank reduced trading limits for banks in the foreign exchange market, making it difficult for market players to keep speculative positions open for a long time.

It also stepped into the market to sell dollars after the currency hit another record low.

While the steps taken by the central bank have been mostly regulatory in nature -- largely in the form tweaking trading positions of banks and companies -- strategists said the economy's worsening outlook will continue to weigh on the rupee.

"We think there is a real risk that the rupee may weaken some more in coming weeks and further regulatory measures may be taken," said Daniel Hui, a strategist at HSBC in Hong Kong.

Rupee forwards dipped after the central bank's policy announcement and as market players unwound bearish rupee bets.

After jumping by more than 2 percent to 52.20 rupees per dollar in early trade, the partially-convertible rupee ended at 52.70/72. On Thursday it closed at 53.65 per dollar after hitting a record low of 54.30. ($1=52.7 Indian rupees) (Additional reporting by Aditya Phatak, Archana Narayanan and Prashant Mehra; editing by Ted Kerr and Malini Menon)