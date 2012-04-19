Please note that Reuters has changed the format for covering India's foreign exchange, debt and money markets.

Starting on April 18, the FX and debt pre-open reports have been combined into one report, containing easy-to-read tables on NDF prices, foreign institutional investor flows, bond auctions and redemptions, and external commercial borrowings.

The daily reports previously issued during the trading sessions have been replaced by brief and more frequent updates under the tag "MARKET EYE", which will track movements across these markets and report on any significant developments.

These reports can be found by typing MEYE in a news box (F9).

The day will conclude with separate closing reports for FX, debt, and cash rates, which will retain their current formats.

These changes complement the revamped format already in place for Reuters' Indian stock markets coverage.

For comments or questions, please contact Rafael Nam, Chief Correspondent, Markets, India at (+91-22) 6180-7425 or rafael.nam@thomsonreuters.com.