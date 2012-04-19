Please note that Reuters has changed the format for covering
India's foreign exchange, debt and money markets.
Starting on April 18, the FX and debt pre-open reports have
been combined into one report, containing easy-to-read tables on
NDF prices, foreign institutional investor flows, bond auctions
and redemptions, and external commercial borrowings.
The daily reports previously issued during the trading
sessions have been replaced by brief and more frequent updates
under the tag "MARKET EYE", which will track movements across
these markets and report on any significant developments.
These reports can be found by typing MEYE in a news box
(F9).
The day will conclude with separate closing reports for FX,
debt, and cash rates, which will retain their current formats.
These changes complement the revamped format already in
place for Reuters' Indian stock markets coverage.
For comments or questions, please contact Rafael Nam, Chief
Correspondent, Markets, India at (+91-22) 6180-7425 or
rafael.nam@thomsonreuters.com.