MUMBAI, June 20 The Indian rupee slumped to a record low on Thursday, while stocks and bonds were hit, after the Federal Reserve signalled a tapering of its monetary stimulus, highlighting the country's dependence on foreign capital inflows to fund its current account deficit.

Market were also hit by data showing China's factory activity weakened to a nine-month low in June.

The rupee fell to a record low of 59.9350 to the dollar, breaching past its all-time low of 58.98 on June 11. The rupee was trading at 59.82/81, down from its 58.71/72 close on Wednesday.

Bond yields jumped, with the benchmark 7.16 pct 2023 bond yield rising 10 basis points to 7.36 percent from its previous close.

India's BSE and NSE share indexes fell more than 2 percent each. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)