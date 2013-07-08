BRIEF-Reliance Industries says over 72 mln Jio customers sign up for Prime plan
* Reliance Industries says over 72 million Jio customers have signed up for Jio Prime
MUMBAI, July 8 The Indian rupee fell to a record low on Monday as an emerging markets sell-off after strong U.S. jobs data laid bare the currency's vulnerability and dependence on capital inflows to fund its record current account deficit.
The rupee was at 60.87/88 after hitting a record low of 60.97, breaching the previous low of 60.76 hit on June 26. It had closed at 60.225/235 on Friday.
Bond yields also jumped on fears that foreign investors would continue to sell rupee debt. The 10-year yield rose as much as 13 basis points to 7.63 pct from its previous close.
(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)
* Cognizant names Betsy Atkins and John Dineen to board of directors
* India cenbank says foreign investment limits in central government bonds, state development loans for April-June to be increased by 110 billion rupees ($1.7 billion) and 60 billion rupees, respectively