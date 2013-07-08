MUMBAI, July 8 The Indian rupee fell to a record low on Monday as an emerging markets sell-off after strong U.S. jobs data laid bare the currency's vulnerability and dependence on capital inflows to fund its record current account deficit.

The rupee was at 60.87/88 after hitting a record low of 60.97, breaching the previous low of 60.76 hit on June 26. It had closed at 60.225/235 on Friday.

Bond yields also jumped on fears that foreign investors would continue to sell rupee debt. The 10-year yield rose as much as 13 basis points to 7.63 pct from its previous close.

(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)