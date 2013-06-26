* Rupee falls to record low, breaches 60/dollar
* RBI has been intervening in FX market - dealers
* Bond yields end at day's highs, jump on rupee slump
By Subhadip Sircar and Archana Narayanan
MUMBAI, June 26 The Indian rupee breached
formidable resistance of 60 to the dollar to slump to a record
low on Wednesday, reinforcing the vulnerability of a country
with limited reserves and struggling to narrow a record-high
current account deficit.
The rupee's fall in the afternoon session was swift despite
a feeble attempt by the central bank to defend the currency as
end-of-month dollar demand from importers triggered stop-losses
at around 60 the dollar that accelerated rupee falls.
The faltering currency hit bonds and stocks as foreign
investors, worried about an early end to U.S. stimulus and
looking to see their returns eroded, have sold a combined net of
more than $6 billion in both markets so far this month.
The problems are being compounded by perceptions India is
ill suited to defend the currency in the near-term. The Reserve
Bank of India has around $291 billion in currency reserves,
enough for only seven months of import cover.
The government has promised measures to attract foreign
investment, but remains hampered by a perception that previously
announced measures such as opening up the retail sector have
faltered in their implementation.
"The advertised reason is the CAD, but this has been purely
an excuse by markets," said Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, head of
regional interest rate and FX strategy at CIMB Investment Bank
in Kuala Lumpur.
"The real fact is that the market has attempted to take on
the RBI by adding the pressure to intervene and to identify how
much resolve the RBI has to defend the 60 level," he added,
noting the rupee slumped once the central bank was unable to
defend it.
The partially convertible rupee fell to an all-time
low of 60.76, breaching the previous low of 59.9850 hit on June
20. It closed trading at 60.7150/7250 versus its Tuesday close
of 59.66/67.
The rupee fell 1.8 percent for the day, the worst
performance of the day among emerging Asian currencies and has
slumped 11.3 percent since the start of May.
India is due to post current account deficit data for the
first three months of the year on Friday, and any data that
shows that gap has not narrowed from a record high of 6.7
percent of gross domestic product in the October-December
quarter could spark more selling in domestic markets.
For now, a cautious RBI is likely to remain the first line
of defence. The RBI was seen intervening on more than one
occasion on Wednesday to stem the fall, selling dollars via
state-run banks, but failed to prevent a slump.
The central bank has also been asking banks about the nature
of flows and intraday open positions, which is being eyed by
traders as a potential precursor for rules mandating a cut in
speculative trades.
The RBI did that in December 2011 when it mandated lenders
to reduce their intraday net open positions by 50-75 percent.
"The RBI now needs to come out with administrative
strictures to cut speculation, curb excessive import/foreign
currency loan hedges and take oil imports out of the market,"
said Moses Harding, head of asset liability management at
IndusInd Bank in Mumbai.
The government is also due to announce measures such as
opening up the telecom and defence sectors for foreign
investment, adopting the same playbook in September when the
country sparked a rally in markets by opening up the retail and
aviation sectors to foreign investment.
By contrast, promises to adopt measures have so far failed
to encourage investors.
Bond yields jumped on Wednesday, with the 10-year bond yield
rising 8 basis points to 7.58 percent, its highest
since May 14.
India's fixed income association relaxed trading bands for
government bonds for Wednesday's session after some of the debt
hit their upper yield circuits, dealers said.
Interest rate swaps also surged with the benchmark five-year
OIS rate 14 bps up at 7.44 percent, while the
one-year rate closed 10 bps higher at 7.53
percent.
The BSE index ended down 0.3 percent.
(Editing by Rafael Nam)