Indian stock, debt and currency markets are closed on Wednesday for a local market holiday. Trading will resume on Thursday.

The benchmark BSE index fell 0.29 percent, or 59.92 points, to end at 20,547.62. The broader NSE index fell 0.39 percent, or 23.65 points, to end at 6,089.05.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 9 basis points on the day to 8.66 percent, while the partially convertible rupee closed at 61.8350/8450 per dollar compared with 61.55/56 on Monday.

Commodity markets are also shut on Wednesday. However, the evening session would remain open for trading. (Reporting by Mumbai markets team)