MUMBAI Nov 4 Indian stock, debt and currency markets are closed on Monday for a public holiday. Trading will resume on Tuesday.

The benchmark BSE index rose 0.2 percent on Friday, after earlier hitting a record high of 21,293.88 points, which surpassed the previous record set on Jan. 10, 2008. The broader NSE index rose 0.1 percent.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 8 basis points higher at 8.70 percent, while the partially convertible rupee closed at 61.74/75 per dollar compared with 61.50/51 on Thursday. (Reporting by Mumbai markets team)