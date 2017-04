MUMBAI, March 17 Indian markets are closed on Monday for a public holiday. Trading will resume on Tuesday.

The benchmark BSE index rose 0.16 percent, or 35.19 points, to end at 21,809.80 points on Friday, not far from a record high of 22,023.98 points hit on March 10.

The broader NSE index added 0.17 percent to 6,504.20 points, off an all-time high of 6,562.85 hit on March 11.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 5 basis points to end at 8.79 percent. The partially convertible rupee closed at 61.19/20 per dollar compared with 61.17/18 on Thursday. (Reporting by Mumbai markets team)