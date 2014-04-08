(Repeats to wider audience with no changes to text) Indian markets are closed on Tuesday for a public holiday. Trading will resume on Wednesday.

The partially convertible rupee closed at 60.11/12 per dollar on Monday compared with its close of 60.08/60.09 on Friday.

The benchmark BSE index fell 0.07 percent, or 16.05 points, to end at 22,343.45, its lowest close since March 28. The broader NSE index rose 0.01 percent, or 0.70 points, to end at 6,695.05.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 3 basis points at 9.10 percent.

The benchmark five-year swap rate closed down 1 bp at 8.60 percent, while the one-year rate ended unchanged at 8.65 percent. (Mumbai markets team)