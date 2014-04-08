MUMBAI, April 8 Indian debt, currency and equity markets are closed on Tuesday for a local holiday. Trading will resume on Wednesday.

On Monday the benchmark BSE index fell 0.07 percent to end at 22,343.45 points, its lowest close since March 28. But the broader NSE index rose 0.01 percent to 6,695.05.

The partially convertible rupee closed at 60.11/12 per dollar compared with 60.08/09 on Friday. The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 3 basis points to 9.10 percent, after hitting 9.11 percent, its highest level since Dec. 6. (Reporting by Mumbai markets team)