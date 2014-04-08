(Repeats for wider distribution)
MUMBAI, April 8 Indian debt, currency and equity
markets are closed on Tuesday for a local holiday. Trading will
resume on Wednesday.
On Monday the benchmark BSE index fell 0.07 percent
to end at 22,343.45 points, its lowest close since March 28. But
the broader NSE index rose 0.01 percent to 6,695.05.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 60.11/12
per dollar compared with 60.08/09 on Friday. The benchmark
10-year bond yield rose 3 basis points to 9.10
percent, after hitting 9.11 percent, its highest level since
Dec. 6.
(Reporting by Mumbai markets team)