Indian markets are closed on Monday for a public holiday. Trading will resume on Tuesday.

The partially convertible rupee closed at 60.1750/1850 per dollar on Friday compared with its previous close of 60.07/08.

The benchmark BSE index fell 0.38 percent, or 86.37 points, to end at 22,628.96 on Friday. The broader NSE index lost 0.3 percent, or 20.10 points, to end at 6,776.30.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 6 basis points at 8.94 percent.

The benchmark five-year swap rate closed down 3 bps at 8.50 percent, while the one-year rate ended 1 bp lower at 8.59 percent. (Mumbai markets team)