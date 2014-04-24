MUMBAI, April 24 Indian debt, currency and
equity markets will be closed on Thursday as Mumbai takes part
in the five-week long Parliament election process set to
conclude in mid-May. Trading will resume on Friday.
The benchmark BSE index gained 0.52 percent to
close at 22,876.54 on Wednesday after earlier touching a record
high of 22,912.52. The broader NSE index closed 0.37
percent higher at 6,840.80, after earlier touching an all-time
high of 6,861.60.
The 10-year benchmark yield ended flat at
8.85 percent, while the partially convertible rupee
closed at 61.07/08 per dollar compared with its close of
60.76/77 on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Mumbai markets team)