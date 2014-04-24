(Repeats for wider audience)

MUMBAI, April 24 Indian debt, currency and equity markets will be closed on Thursday as Mumbai takes part in the five-week long Parliament election process set to conclude in mid-May. Trading will resume on Friday.

The benchmark BSE index gained 0.52 percent to close at 22,876.54 on Wednesday after earlier touching a record high of 22,912.52. The broader NSE index closed 0.37 percent higher at 6,840.80, after earlier touching an all-time high of 6,861.60.

The 10-year benchmark yield ended flat at 8.85 percent, while the partially convertible rupee closed at 61.07/08 per dollar compared with its close of 60.76/77 on Tuesday. (Reporting by Mumbai markets team)