Aug 29 Indian stock, bond and currency markets will be closed on Friday for a local holiday. Trading will resume on Monday.

On Thursday, the BSE index rose 0.29 percent after earlier hitting a record high of 26,674.38. The NSE index rose 0.23 percent.

The rupee weakened to 60.4950/5050 per dollar versus Wednesday's 60.45/46 close. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed steady at 8.56 percent. (Compiled by Mumbai markets team)