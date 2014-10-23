Oct 23 Indian markets including stocks, bonds and foreign exchange closed on Thursday and Friday on account of Diwali holidays. Trading will resume on Monday.

The benchmark BSE index closed 0.8 percent higher at 26,787.23, rising 2.6 percent for the week. The broader NSE index rose 0.86 percent to close at 7,995.90.

The partially convertible rupee closed at 61.31/32 per dollar, unchanged from its Tuesday close.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 1 basis point at 8.36 percent. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)