BRIEF-Tata Motors appoints Om Prakash Bhatt as additional & independent director
* Says approved appointment of Om Prakash Bhatt as additional and independent director Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pjIMTV) Further company coverage:
April 1 India's debt and currency markets are closed from Wednesday to Friday due to holidays and trading breaks tied to the end of the fiscal year 2014/15. Trading will resume on Monday.
The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at 62.4950/5050 per dollar on Tuesday, compared with the previous close of 62.67/68.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 2 basis points at 7.74 percent. (Reporting by Mumbai markets team)
* March quarter net profit 145.5 million rupees versus profit 254.1 million rupees year ago