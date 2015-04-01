(Repeats to widen distribution)

April 1 India's debt and currency markets are closed from Wednesday to Friday due to holidays and trading breaks tied to the end of the fiscal year 2014/15. Trading will resume on Monday.

The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at 62.4950/5050 per dollar on Tuesday, compared with the previous close of 62.67/68.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 2 basis points at 7.74 percent. (Reporting by Mumbai markets team)