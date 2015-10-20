GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian equities fell across the board on Tuesday after commodity prices languished in the wake of China growth woes and dampened risk sentiment, while the euro hovered near a 10-day low ahead of a European Central Bank meeting that could open the door for more monetary easing. * The dollar gave back some of its overnight gains against the euro on Tuesday after marking a 10-day high ahead of this week's European Central Bank meeting, which some investors believe could set the stage for additional stimulus later this year. * Oil prices rebounded in Asian trade on Tuesday as traders covered short positions after prices fell at least 3 percent in the previous session, but gains were capped by worries about oversupply and the health of the global economy. * Yields on longer dated U.S. Treasuries inched ahead on Monday after Chinese economic data boosted hopes among investors that slowing overseas growth will not drag on America's long-running expansion. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,364.92 (up 0.55 pct) * NSE index 8,275.05 (up 0.45 pct) * Rupee 64.80/81 per dollar (64.8050/8150) * 10-year bond yield 7.57 pct (7.6pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.73 pct (6.74 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.02 pct (7.02 pct) * Call money 6.80/6.85 pct (6.50/6.55 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Standard & Poor's kept India's sovereign rating at the lowest investment grade of "BBB-minus" and a "stable" outlook, saying factors such as its sound external position were offset by low income and weak public finances. * India's main programme to fight child malnutrition has been hit by budget cuts that make it difficult to pay wages of millions of health workers, a cabinet minister said on Monday in a rare public criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars) Oct 19* $138.58 mln Month-to-date** $589.64 mln Year-to-date** $4.25 bln * Provisional exchange data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Oct. 16 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Oct 19* $3.09 mln Month-to-date** $2.24 bln Year-to-date** $10.20 bln ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Oct. 19 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Oct 19 Foreign Banks -1.22 bln Public Sector Banks 20.46 bln Private Sector Banks 3.62 bln Mutual Funds -3.36 bln Others 1.36 bln Primary Dealers -20.86 bln Constituents 10.97 bln INFLOWS ============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 08.30%, 2017 Interest Oct 20 451.11 (4 States) SDL 08.30%, 2017 Interest Oct 21 311.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.44%, 2021 Interest Oct 21 748.21 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 21 107530.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 21 60411.10 ============================================================== For monthly inflows see: ============================================================== ISSUANCES Paper Amount (In bln rupees) Date Treasury bills 140 Oct. 21 Dated bonds 150 Oct. 23 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON OCT. 19 * India's cenbank says repo bids rise to 135.61 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 18.04 bln rupees * India cenbank says banks' cash balances rise to 3.72 trln rupees ($1 = 64.80 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)