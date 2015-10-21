GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares eked out cautious gains on Wednesday as concerns about corporate earnings hobbled Wall Street while investors counted down to the European Central Bank's policy meeting later in the week. * The euro firmed against the dollar early on Wednesday after solid euro zone data tempered prospects of the European Central Bank delivering additional stimulus before year-end. * Oil prices fell on Wednesday after data from an industry group showed a larger-than-expected build in U.S. crude inventories last week, fanning worries over global oversupply, even as a slightly weaker dollar provided some support. * U.S. Treasury bond yields rose for a fourth straight session on Tuesday, getting a lift from unexpectedly strong data showing that home building remains a bright sector in the slowing U.S. economy. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,306.83 (down 0.21 pct) * NSE index 8,261.65 (down 0.16 pct) * Rupee 65.0550/0650 per dollar (64.80/81) * 10-year bond yield 7.58 pct (7.57 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.73 pct (6.73 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.01 pct (7.02 pct) * Call money 7.20/7.25 pct (6.80/6.85 pct) FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars) Oct 20* $80.49 mln Month-to-date** $753.66 mln Year-to-date** $4.42 bln * Provisional exchange data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Oct. 20 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Oct 20 $66.40 mln Month-to-date** $2.18 bln Year-to-date** $10.09 bln ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Oct. 20 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Oct 20 Foreign Banks -7.94 bln Public Sector Banks -1.31 bln Private Sector Banks 1.45 bln Mutual Funds -4.46 bln Others 2.28 bln Primary Dealers 9.98 bln Constituents 7.64 bln INFLOWS ============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 08.30%, 2017 Interest Oct 21 311.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.44%, 2021 Interest Oct 21 748.21 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 21 107530.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 21 60411.10 ============================================================== For monthly inflows see: ============================================================== ISSUANCES Paper Amount (In bln rupees) Date Treasury bills 140 Oct. 21 Dated bonds 150 Oct. 23 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON OCT. 20 * India's cenbank says repo bids fall to 97.09 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 16.28 bln rupees * India cenbank says banks' cash balances rise to 3.8 trln rupees ($1 = 64.80 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)