GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asia extended a global stocks rally on Friday after the European Central Bank signaled its readiness to inject more stimulus, helping the dollar scale a fresh two-month peak against the euro. * The euro skidded to two-month lows against the dollar on Friday, a day after the European Central Bank hinted at more stimulus in December, tipping the common currency into one of its biggest falls in recent years. * Oil prices extended gains into a second day in Asian trade on Friday, finding support from brighter economic data and a global stock market rally after the European Central Bank signalled its willingness to launch more stimulus measures. * U.S. Treasury prices rose on Thursday, following through on overseas debt rallies and getting lift in shorter maturities from federal officials pushing back an auction of 2-year Treasury notes because of the debt-ceiling limit. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,287.66 (down 0.07 pct) * NSE index 8,251.70 (down 0.12 pct) * Rupee 65.1225/1325 per dollar (65.0550/0650) * 10-year bond yield 7.58 pct (7.58 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.74 pct (6.73 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.02 pct (7.01 pct) * Call money 6.75/6.80 pct (7.20/7.25 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * India cbank to release weekly statistical data * India cbank to auction 150 billion rupees of bonds * Cbank to auction 14-day term repo worth 155 bln rupees OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's cbank to count short-term gold deposits as CRR, SLR KEY DEALS (All deals as reported by Newsrise unless stated otherwise) * India's HDB Financial Services Ltd. plans to raise funds selling bonds maturing in three years, three merchant bankers said. The company will pay an annual coupon of 8.50 percent to investors of this issue, they said. * India's Reliance Capital Ltd. has raised 200 million rupees through two bond issuances, data from National Securities Depository Ltd. showed. The company will pay an annual coupon of 8.80 percent on each bond issue, which will have a maturity of three years and two months. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars) Oct 20* $96.53 mln Month-to-date** $850.19 mln Year-to-date** $4.51 bln * Provisional exchange data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Oct. 20 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Oct 21 -$29.79 mln Month-to-date** $2.14 bln Year-to-date** $10.06 bln ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Oct. 21 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Oct 21 Foreign Banks -84.20 bln Public Sector Banks 64.72 bln Private Sector Banks 55.43 bln Mutual Funds -39.05 bln Others -63.54 bln Primary Dealers 66.64 bln Constituents 131.58 mln INFLOWS ============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 07.97%, 2018 Interest Oct 23 79.70 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.07%, 2018 Interest Oct 23 1250.85 (3 States) SDL 08.11%, 2018 Interest Oct 23 405.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest Oct 23 269.88 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2018 Interest Oct 23 68.64 (NAGALAND) SDL 08.60%, 2018 Interest Oct 23 796.79 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.25%, 2023 Interest Oct 23 448.63 (2 States) SDL 09.28%, 2023 Interest Oct 23 232.00 (KERALA) SDL 09.30%, 2023 Interest Oct 23 67.43 (2 States) SDL 09.32%, 2023 Interest Oct 23 582.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.33%, 2023 Interest Oct 23 933.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.35%, 2023 Interest Oct 23 264.80 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.37%, 2024 Interest Oct 23 937.00 (2 States) SDL 09.38%, 2023 Interest Oct 23 709.50 (2 States) SDL 09.38%, 2024 Interest Oct 23 797.30 (3 States) SDL 09.39%, 2023 Interest Oct 23 939.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.39%, 2024 Interest Oct 23 45.07 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 09.40%, 2023 Interest Oct 23 470.00 (BIHAR) SDL 09.40%, 2024 Interest Oct 23 2397.00 (4 States) SDL 09.41%, 2024 Interest Oct 23 9.41 (MIZORAM) 8.24% 2018 Interest Oct 23 30900.00 10.70% 2020 Interest Oct 23 3210.00 ============================================================== For monthly inflows see: ============================================================== ISSUANCES Paper Amount (In bln rupees) Date Dated bonds 150 Oct. 23 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON OCT. 21 * India's cenbank says repo bids rise to 175.89 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 16.28 bln rupees * India cenbank says banks' cash balances 3.78 trln rupees on ($1 = 65.20 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat and Suvashree Dey Choudhury)