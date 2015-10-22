MUMBAI Oct 22 India's stock, bond and currency markets are closed on Thursday for a public holiday. Trading will resume on Friday.

The benchmark BSE index fell 0.07 percent to 27,287.66 points on Wednesday, while the broader NSE index lost 0.12 percent to 8,251.70 points, tracking steep falls in China.

The rupee fell to 65.1225/65.1325 per dollar from its previous close of 65.0550/65.0650.

The 10-year bond yield ended unchanged at 7.58 percent. (Reporting by Mumbai markets team)