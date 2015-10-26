GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks on Monday were close to wiping out all their losses since China's shock currency devaluation in August, as global equities rallied after the Chinese central bank cut rates and U.S. tech giants provided upbeat earning guidance. * The dollar hovered near a 2-1/2-month high against a basket of currencies early on Monday after monetary easing by China over the weekend improved investor risk appetite and sent U.S. Treasury yields higher. * Crude oil prices remained weak on Monday as a slowing demand outlook implied oversupply will remain in place for months, prompting speculators to cut their bets on rising prices. * U.S. Treasury debt yields jumped on Friday, taking benchmark 10-year yields to a two-week high, after China cut interest rates for the sixth time in less than a year and helped fuel a global rally in equities. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,470.81 (up 0.67 pct) * NSE index 8,295.45 (up 0.53 pct) * Rupee 64.8250/8350 per dollar (65.1225/1325) * 10-year bond yield 7.58 pct (7.58 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.72 pct (6.74 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.01 pct (7.02 pct) * Call money 7.60/7.65 pct (6.75/6.80 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * A programme to attract gold owned by households into a bank deposit scheme to monetise the precious metal could be ready in weeks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, a step aimed at cutting expensive imports. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars) Oct 23* $35.34 mln Month-to-date** $852.75 mln Year-to-date** $4.51 bln * Provisional exchange data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Oct. 23 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Oct 23 $199.75 mln Month-to-date** $2.35 bln Year-to-date** $10.26 bln ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Oct. 23 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Oct 23 Foreign Banks 13.80 bln Public Sector Banks 10.75 bln Private Sector Banks -6.71 bln Mutual Funds 6.03 bln Others 2.88 bln Primary Dealers -26.75 bln Constituents 3.90 bln INFLOWS ============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 08.24%, 2023 Interest Oct 26 515.00 (2 States) SDL 08.25%, 2023 Interest Oct 26 1237.50 (3 States) SDL 08.26%, 2023 Interest Oct 26 413.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.27%, 2023 Interest Oct 26 82.70 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.58%, 2016 Interest Oct 26 429.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.79%, 2022 Interest Oct 26 439.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Oct 26 1320.00 (3 States) SDL 08.81%, 2022 Interest Oct 26 477.94 (3 States) SDL 09.14%, 2022 Interest Oct 26 982.55 (3 States) SDL 09.16%, 2022 Interest Oct 26 29.77 (MIZORAM) SDL 09.31%, 2022 Interest Oct 26 1163.75 (WEST BENGAL) ============================================================== For monthly inflows see: ============================================================== ISSUANCES Paper Amount (In bln rupees) Date Treasury bills 140 Oct. 28 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON OCT. 23 * India's cenbank says repo bids fall to 174.40 bln rupees * India cenbank says banks' cash balances 3.78 trln rupees on Oct 17 ($1 = 64.80 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)