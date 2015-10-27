GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian share markets swung lower on Tuesday after a four-week romp higher ran out of puff and investors took cover ahead of central bank meetings in the United States and Japan later in the week. * The dollar was on the back foot in Asia on Tuesday, after disappointing U.S. home sales data pushed down Treasury yields and prompted investors to pare bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve would opt to hike interest rates before year-end. * Oil prices fell on Tuesday, on course for a third week of losses as U.S. inventory data is expected to show another increase in crude stocks. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Monday, with benchmark yields retreating from two-week highs as stock market losses and disappointing data on domestic new home sales rekindled demand for low-risk government bonds. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,361.96 (down 0.40 pct) * NSE index 8,260.55 (down 0.42 pct) * Rupee 64.96/97 per dollar (64.8250/8350) * 10-year bond yield 7.61 pct (7.58 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.75 pct (6.72 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.02 pct (7.01 pct) * Call money 7.45/7.50 pct (7.60/7.65 pct) KEY FACTORS TO WATCH * India's capital market regulator, top central bank officials and junior finance minister Jayant Sinha will attend the annual capital market conference. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars) Oct 26* $111.88 mln Month-to-date** $894.22 mln Year-to-date** $4.56 bln * Provisional exchange data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Oct. 26 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Oct 26 $192.89 mln Month-to-date** $2.54 bln Year-to-date** $10.45 bln ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Oct. 26 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Oct 26 Foreign Banks -23.57 bln Public Sector Banks 16.26 bln Private Sector Banks -8.07 bln Mutual Funds 1.95 bln Others 15.23 bln Primary Dealers -1.80 bln Constituents 5.93 bln INFLOWS ============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 08.45%, 2021 Interest Oct 27 63.38 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.47%, 2021 Interest Oct 27 762.30 (2 States) SDL 08.48%, 2020 Interest Oct 27 42.40 (GOA) SDL 08.50%, 2020 Interest Oct 27 233.75 (2 States) SDL 08.51%, 2020 Interest Oct 27 1191.40 (4 States) SDL 08.52%, 2020 Interest Oct 27 213.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Oct 27 1344.24 (2 States) SDL 08.55%, 2020 Interest Oct 27 641.25 (UTTAR PRADESH) 7.68% 2023 Interest Oct 27 13440.00 ============================================================== For monthly inflows see: ============================================================== ISSUANCES Paper Amount (In bln rupees) Date Treasury bills 140 Oct. 28 Dated bonds 150 Oct. 30 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON OCT. 26 * India's cenbank says repo bids rise to 217.17 bln rupees * India cenbank says banks' cash balances 3.75 trln rupees on Oct 19 [nL3N12Q1TL ($1 = 64.80 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)