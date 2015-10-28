GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks slipped on Wednesday, taking cues from an overnight decline on Wall Street and capped by caution ahead of a policy statement from the U.S. Federal Reserve due later in the day. * The dollar hovered just below its 2-1/2-month high against a basket of currencies on Wednesday as traders looked for more signs from the Federal Reserve that U.S. interest rates are on course to rise. * U.S. crude futures rose from multi-week lows in thin early Asian trade on Wednesday after an industry group reported that stocks fell at the Cushing hub in Oklahoma, the delivery point for U.S. oil contracts. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday after a drop in domestic durable goods orders in September reinforced the view of a slowdown in U.S. economic growth in the third quarter, supporting investor demand for low-risk government bonds. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,253.44 (down 0.40 pct) * NSE index 8,232.90 (down 0.33 pct) * Rupee 64.9650/9750 per dollar (64.96/97) * 10-year bond yield 7.60 pct (7.61 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.74 pct (6.75 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.02 pct (7.02 pct) * Call money 5.80/5.85 pct (7.45/7.50 pct) KEY DEALS (All deals as reported by Newsrise unless stated otherwise) * India's LIC Housing Finance Ltd plans to raise at least 2.50 billion rupees selling bonds maturing in three years and six months, three merchant bankers said on Tuesday. The housing finance company will pay an annual coupon of 8.28 percent on the bonds, they said. * India's Housing Development Finance Corp plans to raise 10 billion rupees selling bonds maturing in 14 months, three merchant bankers said. The housing finance company will offer an internal rate of return of 8.15 percent on these notes, they said. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars) Oct 27* $1.46 mln Month-to-date** $1.01 bln Year-to-date** $4.67 bln * Provisional exchange data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Oct. 27 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Oct 27 -$14.62 mln Month-to-date** $2.52 bln Year-to-date** $10.44 bln ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Oct. 27 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Oct 27 Foreign Banks 2.37 bln Public Sector Banks -12.36 bln Private Sector Banks 3.36 bln Mutual Funds 1.20 bln Others 7.89 bln Primary Dealers -2.46 bln Constituents 9.69 bln INFLOWS ============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 07.65%, 2016 Interest Oct 28 114.75 (KERALA) SDL 08.49%, 2020 Interest Oct 28 212.25 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.51%, 2020 Interest Oct 28 212.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.52%, 2020 Interest Oct 28 42.60 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Oct 28 426.50 (BIHAR) SDL 08.55%, 2020 Interest Oct 28 855.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) ============================================================== For monthly inflows see: ============================================================== ISSUANCES Paper Amount (In bln rupees) Date Treasury bills 140 Oct. 28 Dated bonds 150 Oct. 30 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON OCT. 27 * India's cenbank says repo bids rise to 222.12 bln rupees * India cenbank says Oct 26 refinance 18.63 bln rupees * India cenbank says banks' cash balances 3.78 trln rupees on Oct 21 ($1 = 65 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)