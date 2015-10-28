GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian stocks slipped on Wednesday, taking cues from an
overnight decline on Wall Street and capped by caution ahead of
a policy statement from the U.S. Federal Reserve due later in
the day.
* The dollar hovered just below its 2-1/2-month high against
a basket of currencies on Wednesday as traders looked for more
signs from the Federal Reserve that U.S. interest rates are on
course to rise.
* U.S. crude futures rose from multi-week lows in thin early
Asian trade on Wednesday after an industry group reported that
stocks fell at the Cushing hub in Oklahoma, the delivery point
for U.S. oil contracts.
* U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday after a drop in
domestic durable goods orders in September reinforced the view
of a slowdown in U.S. economic growth in the third quarter,
supporting investor demand for low-risk government bonds.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 27,253.44 (down 0.40 pct)
* NSE index 8,232.90 (down 0.33 pct)
* Rupee 64.9650/9750 per dollar (64.96/97)
* 10-year bond yield 7.60 pct (7.61 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 6.74 pct (6.75 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.02 pct (7.02 pct)
* Call money 5.80/5.85 pct (7.45/7.50 pct)
KEY DEALS
(All deals as reported by Newsrise unless stated otherwise)
* India's LIC Housing Finance Ltd plans to raise
at least 2.50 billion rupees selling bonds maturing in three
years and six months, three merchant bankers said on Tuesday.
The housing finance company will pay an annual coupon of 8.28
percent on the bonds, they said.
* India's Housing Development Finance Corp plans
to raise 10 billion rupees selling bonds maturing in 14 months,
three merchant bankers said. The housing finance company will
offer an internal rate of return of 8.15 percent on these notes,
they said.
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars)
Oct 27* $1.46 mln
Month-to-date** $1.01 bln
Year-to-date** $4.67 bln
* Provisional exchange data
** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Oct. 27
on NSDL's website.
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars)
Oct 27 -$14.62 mln
Month-to-date** $2.52 bln
Year-to-date** $10.44 bln
** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Oct. 27
on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise
calculation.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Oct 27
Foreign Banks 2.37 bln
Public Sector Banks -12.36 bln
Private Sector Banks 3.36 bln
Mutual Funds 1.20 bln
Others 7.89 bln
Primary Dealers -2.46 bln
Constituents 9.69 bln
INFLOWS
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
SDL 07.65%, 2016 Interest Oct 28 114.75
(KERALA)
SDL 08.49%, 2020 Interest Oct 28 212.25
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.51%, 2020 Interest Oct 28 212.75
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.52%, 2020 Interest Oct 28 42.60
(MIZORAM)
SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Oct 28 426.50
(BIHAR)
SDL 08.55%, 2020 Interest Oct 28 855.00
(UTTAR PRADESH)
For monthly inflows see:
ISSUANCES
Paper Amount (In bln rupees) Date
Treasury bills 140 Oct. 28
Dated bonds 150 Oct. 30
LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON OCT. 27
* India's cenbank says repo bids rise to 222.12 bln
rupees
* India cenbank says Oct 26 refinance 18.63 bln rupees
* India cenbank says banks' cash balances 3.78 trln rupees
on Oct 21
($1 = 65 Indian rupees)
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)